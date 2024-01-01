LaBrea 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LaBrea takes over unused IP addresses, and creates virtual servers that are attractive to worms, hackers, and other denizens of the Internet. The program answers connection attempts in such a way that the machine at the other end gets 'stuck', sometimes for a very long time. LaBrea has been tested on FreeBSD, Linux, Solaris, and Windows platforms, and uses autoconf/automake as well as Dug Song's libdnet.