A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment.
LaBrea takes over unused IP addresses, and creates virtual servers that are attractive to worms, hackers, and other denizens of the Internet. The program answers connection attempts in such a way that the machine at the other end gets 'stuck', sometimes for a very long time. LaBrea has been tested on FreeBSD, Linux, Solaris, and Windows platforms, and uses autoconf/automake as well as Dug Song's libdnet.
Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities
A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.