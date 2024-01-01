OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects
Spoofcheck is a straightforward script designed to assess a domain's email security measures, helping to identify vulnerabilities in email protection systems.
A Pythonic interface to the Internet Storm Center / DShield API
A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.
A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.