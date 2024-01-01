NEW

Sn1per 0 ( 0 ) An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture

cariddi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain. Offensive Security Free api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection

OWASP Amass 0 ( 0 ) Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques. Offensive Security Free asset-discoverydns-reconnaissancenetwork-mappingopen-source-intelligence