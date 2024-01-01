asset-discovery

Sn1per

An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture
cariddi

A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.

Offensive Security
api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection
OWASP Amass

Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.

Offensive Security
asset-discoverydns-reconnaissancenetwork-mappingopen-source-intelligence
FullHunt

FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.

Vulnerability Management
attack-surfaceasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanningsecurity-platform
Starbase

Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.

SIEM and Log Management
cybersecuritysecurity-analysisasset-inventoryasset-discoveryintegration
Amass

Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.

Vulnerability Management
asset-inventoryattack-surface-mappingasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanningweb-security
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos

A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.

Offensive Security
dnsasset-discoverysubdomain-discovery