7 tools and resources
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.
Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.
Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.