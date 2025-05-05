Cyver Core Logo

Cyver Core is a pentest reporting and management platform designed to streamline the entire penetration testing workflow. The platform supports the complete pentest journey from scoping to remediation through five key phases: 1. Scoping: Collects asset information and helps create quotes and statements of work 2. Testing: Enables direct uploads from pentest tools, provides findings libraries, and offers checklists and benchmarks 3. Reporting: Automates report generation with customizable templates 4. Delivery: Facilitates sharing findings through a white-labeled client portal 5. Retesting & Remediation: Tracks vulnerability remediation and supports recurring pentests The platform includes several core features to help security teams manage penetration testing operations: - Streamlined reporting with tool integrations and content libraries - Vulnerability management with reusable findings across projects - Checklists and benchmarks for compliance controls - Audit and compliance mapping for standards like OWASP Top 10 and PCI-DSS - Project and team management capabilities - Dashboards and insights for vulnerability analysis - White-labeled client portal for secure collaboration - Vulnerability scanning for continuous assessments - API and integrations with common pentest tools Cyver Core supports integration with various security testing tools and allows security consultants and pentest service providers to maintain their own branding through white-labeling options. The platform aims to reduce manual work in pentest reporting and improve client communication throughout the security testing process.

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security