Cyver Core is a pentest reporting and management platform designed to streamline the entire penetration testing workflow. The platform supports the complete pentest journey from scoping to remediation through five key phases: 1. Scoping: Collects asset information and helps create quotes and statements of work 2. Testing: Enables direct uploads from pentest tools, provides findings libraries, and offers checklists and benchmarks 3. Reporting: Automates report generation with customizable templates 4. Delivery: Facilitates sharing findings through a white-labeled client portal 5. Retesting & Remediation: Tracks vulnerability remediation and supports recurring pentests The platform includes several core features to help security teams manage penetration testing operations: - Streamlined reporting with tool integrations and content libraries - Vulnerability management with reusable findings across projects - Checklists and benchmarks for compliance controls - Audit and compliance mapping for standards like OWASP Top 10 and PCI-DSS - Project and team management capabilities - Dashboards and insights for vulnerability analysis - White-labeled client portal for secure collaboration - Vulnerability scanning for continuous assessments - API and integrations with common pentest tools Cyver Core supports integration with various security testing tools and allows security consultants and pentest service providers to maintain their own branding through white-labeling options. The platform aims to reduce manual work in pentest reporting and improve client communication throughout the security testing process.
