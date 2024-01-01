Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab Logo

Developed from the materials of NYU Tandon's Introduction to Offensive Security and old Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Analysis course, Hack Night is a sobering introduction to offensive security. A lot of complex technical content is covered very quickly as students are introduced to a wide variety of complex and immersive topics over thirteen weeks. Hack Night culminates in a practical application of the skills and techniques taught, where students complete a research project inspired by one of the lectures or exercise materials. By the end of the course, each student is expected to have a good understanding of all topics and a mastery of at least one topic. Due to the involved nature of this course, attending in person is recommended. For logistics and inquiries, contact osiris@osiris.cyber.nyu.edu or ask in Discord. Hack Night sessions run every Thursday during the regular semester at 7 PM on the 10th floor of 370 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Week 0 (01/31): Background.

