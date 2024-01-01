Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Developed from the materials of NYU Tandon's Introduction to Offensive Security and old Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Analysis course, Hack Night is a sobering introduction to offensive security. A lot of complex technical content is covered very quickly as students are introduced to a wide variety of complex and immersive topics over thirteen weeks. Hack Night culminates in a practical application of the skills and techniques taught, where students complete a research project inspired by one of the lectures or exercise materials. By the end of the course, each student is expected to have a good understanding of all topics and a mastery of at least one topic. Due to the involved nature of this course, attending in person is recommended. For logistics and inquiries, contact osiris@osiris.cyber.nyu.edu or ask in Discord. Hack Night sessions run every Thursday during the regular semester at 7 PM on the 10th floor of 370 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Week 0 (01/31): Background.