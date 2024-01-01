Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.
Find way more from the Wayback Machine, Common Crawl, Alien Vault OTX, URLScan & VirusTotal! WayMore is a tool that allows you to find more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources. It can be used to find subdomains, IP addresses, and other related information. WayMore is a powerful tool for security researchers, penetration testers, and anyone looking to gather more information about a target.
Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.
A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application
Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.