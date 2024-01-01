11 tools and resources
QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.
Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.
Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.
A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes
A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.
A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.
CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.
A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support.