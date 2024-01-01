ubuntu

QIRA

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.

Application Security
debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker
SIREN Setup Instructions

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
AndroL4b

Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.

Specialized Security
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool
Vezir-Project

Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.

Offensive Security
mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu
IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts

Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.

Network Security
vpnlinuxubuntu

Dionaea Honeypot on EC2 in 20 minutes

0 (0)

A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes

Honeypots
awsec2ubuntusecurity-group
PenTesters Framework (PTF)

A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.

Offensive Security
penetration-testingframeworkpythonubuntu
Pasithea

A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.

Honeypots
honeypotjavaubuntuserver
CIFv3

CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.

Threat Management
ubuntusecurityopensource
WhiteFace HoneyPot

A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support.

Honeypots
honeypotubunturdpvnc
Dicompot

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Honeypots
serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos