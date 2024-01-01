NEW

QIRA 0 ( 0 ) QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility. Application Security Free debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker

AndroL4b 0 ( 0 ) Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis. Specialized Security Free reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool

Vezir-Project 0 ( 0 ) Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources. Offensive Security Free mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu

Pasithea 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats. Honeypots Free honeypotjavaubuntuserver

CIFv3 0 ( 0 ) CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2. Threat Management Free ubuntusecurityopensource

WhiteFace HoneyPot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support. Honeypots Free honeypotubunturdpvnc