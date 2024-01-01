Pwndrop 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service designed for red teamers, allowing users to easily upload and share payloads over HTTP and WebDAV. It provides a convenient way to host and manage files, making it an ideal solution for penetration testers and red teamers. With Pwndrop, users can quickly and securely share files with team members or clients, streamlining the collaboration process. The service is highly customizable, allowing users to tailor it to their specific needs and workflows. Pwndrop is built with security in mind, featuring robust security measures to protect sensitive data. The platform is highly scalable, making it suitable for large-scale operations. With its ease of use, flexibility, and robust security features, Pwndrop has become a go-to solution for red teamers and penetration testers worldwide. The platform is open-source, allowing developers to contribute to its development and customization. Pwndrop is licensed under the GPL-3.0 license, ensuring that it remains free and accessible to the cybersecurity community.