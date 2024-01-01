34 tools and resources
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
BuiltWith API client
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.
Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account
A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account
A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.
Ice provides a birds-eye view of cloud resources and usage patterns in AWS.
Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.
AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team
Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.