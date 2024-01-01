cloud-compliance

34 tools and resources

NEW

CloudDefense.AI Logo

CloudDefense.AI

0 (0)

CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
cloud-auditcloud-security-auditcontainer-securitycloud-configurationcloud-compliancesecurity-platformapi-security
python-builtwith Logo

python-builtwith

0 (0)

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
CloudScraper Logo

CloudScraper

0 (0)

CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
S3Scanner Logo

S3Scanner

0 (0)

S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliances3s3-buckets
Cloud Custodian (c7n) Logo

Cloud Custodian (c7n)

0 (0)

Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
Sangfor Endpoint Secure Logo

Sangfor Endpoint Secure

0 (0)

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework Logo

Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

0 (0)

An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance
AWS Security Controls Logo

AWS Security Controls

0 (0)

Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance

Microsoft Defender for Cloud

0 (0)

Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceazure
Cloud Reports Logo

Cloud Reports

0 (0)

Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-auditcloud-configurationreporting
Azucar Logo

Azucar

0 (0)

Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azurecloud-securitycloud-compliancerbac
Nuvola Logo

Nuvola

0 (0)

Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
CloudFox Logo

CloudFox

0 (0)

CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawspenetration-testing
CloudSploit by Aqua Logo

CloudSploit by Aqua

0 (0)

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance
Dufflebag Logo

Dufflebag

0 (0)

A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Trend Micro Apex One Logo

Trend Micro Apex One

0 (0)

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitythreat-detectionrisk-managementcloud-nativecybersecuritycloud-compliance
ZeusCloud Logo

ZeusCloud

0 (0)

An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryattack-pathscompliance
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) Logo

DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)

0 (0)

Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloud-security
AWS Resource Discovery Logo

AWS Resource Discovery

0 (0)

A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
aws_public_ips Logo

aws_public_ips

0 (0)

A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-credentialscloud-compliancecloud-securityip-address
CloudTrail Partitioner Logo

CloudTrail Partitioner

0 (0)

A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitycloud-compliance
Ice Logo

Ice

0 (0)

Ice provides a birds-eye view of cloud resources and usage patterns in AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-compliancecloud-security
Smogcloud Logo

Smogcloud

0 (0)

Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsasset-inventorycloud-securitycloud-compliance
ASecureCloud Logo

ASecureCloud

0 (0)

AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancesecurity-risks
Cloudmarker Logo

Cloudmarker

0 (0)

Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-compliancecloud-securityazuregcp
Cloudlist Logo

Cloudlist

0 (0)

A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryblue-team

flAWS Challenge

0 (0)

A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Application Security
Free
awssecuritycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Security Monkey Logo

Security Monkey

0 (0)

Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsgcpcloud-securitygithubcloud-compliance
Resource Counter Logo

Resource Counter

0 (0)

A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-configuration
Confidant Logo

Confidant

0 (0)

A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
auspex Logo

auspex

0 (0)

A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery Logo

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

0 (0)

Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.

Security Operations
Free
awscloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Cloud Security Research Logo

Cloud Security Research

0 (0)

In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativeawsazure
Scout Suite Logo

Scout Suite

0 (0)

Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-compliancecloud-security-auditmulti-cloud