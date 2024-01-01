7 tools and resources
Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.
A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic
A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.
High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.
Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.