Directory/File, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Gobuster is a powerful tool for searching and identifying potential vulnerabilities in a network. It can be used to scan for open directories, files, and DNS records, as well as to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Gobuster is a great tool for penetration testers and security researchers to use when conducting a vulnerability assessment or penetration test.