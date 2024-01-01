Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
Directory/File, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Gobuster is a powerful tool for searching and identifying potential vulnerabilities in a network. It can be used to scan for open directories, files, and DNS records, as well as to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Gobuster is a great tool for penetration testers and security researchers to use when conducting a vulnerability assessment or penetration test.
Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context