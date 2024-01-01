PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy) is an open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification. The main goal of PETEP is to provide a useful tool for performing penetration tests of applications with various protocols (on TCP/UDP) by setting up proxies and interceptors to manage the traffic transmitted between the client and the server. Links 🌐 Official Website: [Link](official_website) 🔽 Download: [Link](download) 📖 User Guide: [Link](user_guide) 📚 Methodology: [Link](methodology) 👩‍💻 Developer Guide: [Link](developer_guide) 🎬 Youtube PETEP - Tutorial (TCP Proxy for Hacking) Installation & Usage Requirements: Java 11+ (for M1, M2 Mac use Java 17+) Running PETEP for the first time: - Download latest PETEP release - Extract PETEP zip file - Run PETEP using petep.sh (Linux, Mac) or petep.bat (Windows) # Linux / Mac chmod +x petep.sh ./petep.sh # Windows petep.bat Tip: Provided run scripts contain useful variables, including the working directory (for petep.json file) and the path to the Java executable. You might need to change it if you do not have it in PATH or you use multiple Java versions on your machine. Setting up your first project: - Start PETEP - Create a new project using the FULL preset and click Run - In Settings, set up TCP/UDP proxy and optionally configure interceptors - Click