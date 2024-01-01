9 tools and resources
A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.
Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.
Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases