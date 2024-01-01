database

9 tools and resources

Tugarecon Logo

Tugarecon

0 (0)

A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchsearch-enginedatabaseenumeration
Steampipe Logo

Steampipe

0 (0)

Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.

Miscellaneous
Free
databasesql
HoneyView Logo

HoneyView

0 (0)

HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
shell-scriptphpdatabase
Chaos Client Logo

Chaos Client

0 (0)

A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API

Offensive Security
Free
godatabase
Yara Manager Logo

Yara Manager

0 (0)

A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-managementdatabasesqlitemysql

TypeDB Blog

0 (0)

Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritydatabasedatabase-security
Chrome URL Dumper Logo

Chrome URL Dumper

0 (0)

Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromebrowserdatabaseurlsecurity

0day.today Exploit Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitvulnerabilitydatabasesecurityresearch

SQL Injection Cheat Sheets

0 (0)

A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases

Vulnerability Management
Free
sql-injectionpentestdatabasesecurity