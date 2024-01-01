Glutton Setup Logo

Glutton Setup

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Install required system packages: - apt-get install gcc libpcap-dev iptables - Arch: pacman -S gcc libpcap iptables To change your SSH server default port (i.e. 5001, see rules.yaml) and restart SSHD: - sed -i 's/[# ]*Port .*/Port 5001/g' /etc/ssh/sshd_config Build glutton: - make build To run/test glutton: - bin/server

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingpentestnetwork-securityssh

ALTERNATIVES