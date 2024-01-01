tryharder 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

This tool is a C++ staged shellcode loader designed for offensive security operations. It features: 1. Compatibility with Sliver, a popular adversary emulation framework. 2. Ability to ingest shellcode from other sources, including Cobalt Strike. 3. Evasion capabilities to help avoid detection. 4. Support for MTLS (Mutual TLS) communication. 5. Integration with HTTP stage listeners for payload delivery. 6. Cross-platform compilation support, specifically for Windows targets using MinGW. The loader is primarily intended for use with Sliver but can be adapted to work with various shellcode sources. It provides a flexible platform for red team operations and penetration testing, allowing for customized payload delivery and execution.