5 tools and resources
A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.