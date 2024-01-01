security-professionals

5 tools and resources

SANS Internet Storm Center

A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Blogs and News
Free
firewalllog-analysissecurity-communitysecurity-professionalsnetwork-security
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

Training and Resources
Free
sql-injectioncheat-sheetpenetration-testingsecurity-professionalsdatabase-securityoraclemicrosoftmysql
SentryPeer

SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.

Network Security
Free
fraud-detectionsecurityrestful-apisecurity-professionals
Help Net Security

Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-reportingoffensive-securitysecurity-professionals
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.

Security Operations
Free
windowssecurityscriptsecurity-professionalswindows-security