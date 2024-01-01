An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.
This SQL injection cheat sheet provides examples of useful syntax for performing various tasks during SQL injection attacks, including string concatenation, substring extraction, comments, database version querying, database contents listing, conditional errors, extracting data via visible error messages, batched queries, time delays, conditional time delays, and DNS lookups. The cheat sheet covers various database management systems, including Oracle, Microsoft, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, and provides examples of syntax for each system. The topics covered include: * String concatenation * Substring extraction * Comments * Database version querying * Database contents listing * Conditional errors * Extracting data via visible error messages * Batched queries * Time delays * Conditional time delays * DNS lookups The cheat sheet is a valuable resource for penetration testers and security professionals who need to perform SQL injection attacks as part of their work.
An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.
Learn how hackers find security vulnerabilities, exploit web applications, and how to defend against these attacks.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.
A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.