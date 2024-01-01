XBOW 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

XBOW is an AI-powered offensive security tool designed to autonomously find and exploit vulnerabilities in web applications. It aims to match the capabilities of experienced human pentesters by: 1. Analyzing web applications for potential security flaws 2. Executing various attack techniques, including cryptographic attacks, IDOR, XSS, and remote code execution 3. Debugging and refining exploit attempts based on server responses 4. Implementing custom solutions for complex vulnerabilities, such as writing SHA-256 implementations for hash length extension attacks 5. Solving a high percentage of web security benchmarks across different difficulty levels XBOW is intended to augment the work of offensive security professionals, allowing them to focus on more challenging aspects of their roles.