XBOW is an AI-powered offensive security tool designed to autonomously find and exploit vulnerabilities in web applications. It aims to match the capabilities of experienced human pentesters by: 1. Analyzing web applications for potential security flaws 2. Executing various attack techniques, including cryptographic attacks, IDOR, XSS, and remote code execution 3. Debugging and refining exploit attempts based on server responses 4. Implementing custom solutions for complex vulnerabilities, such as writing SHA-256 implementations for hash length extension attacks 5. Solving a high percentage of web security benchmarks across different difficulty levels XBOW is intended to augment the work of offensive security professionals, allowing them to focus on more challenging aspects of their roles.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.