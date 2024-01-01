A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.
XSSCon: Simple XSS Scanner tool XSSCon is a simple XSS scanner tool that can be used to scan websites for Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. It's a command-line tool that uses a combination of techniques to identify potential XSS vulnerabilities. XSSCon is designed to be easy to use and requires minimal setup. It's a great tool for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers who want to identify and fix XSS vulnerabilities in their applications.
A tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files with detailed information about the file structure.
Microservice for scanning files with Yara
PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities.
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.