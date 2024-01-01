XSSCon Logo

XSSCon

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

XSSCon: Simple XSS Scanner tool XSSCon is a simple XSS scanner tool that can be used to scan websites for Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. It's a command-line tool that uses a combination of techniques to identify potential XSS vulnerabilities. XSSCon is designed to be easy to use and requires minimal setup. It's a great tool for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers who want to identify and fix XSS vulnerabilities in their applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research

ALTERNATIVES

PINCE Logo

PINCE

0 (0)

PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringgdb