A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
The BodgeIt Store is a vulnerable web application aimed at beginners in penetration testing, now available as a Docker image, easy to install and modify, self-contained, cross-platform, open source, and uses an 'in memory' database.
A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens
Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.
A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features