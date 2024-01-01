DNS Rebind Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks. This toolkit provides a set of tools and utilities for creating and testing DNS rebinding attacks. Features: * DNS rebinding attack creation and testing * DNS query and response analysis * DNS server simulation This toolkit is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers create and test DNS rebinding attacks. Note: This toolkit is for educational and research purposes only. Please do not use this toolkit for malicious purposes.