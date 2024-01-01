Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
A python library to automate time-based blind SQL injection. Blinder is a Python library that automates time-based blind SQL injection attacks. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for automating SQL injection attacks. Blinder is designed to be used by security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of identifying and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities. It is not intended to be used for malicious purposes.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
A yara module for searching strings inside zip files