A python library to automate time-based blind SQL injection. Blinder is a Python library that automates time-based blind SQL injection attacks. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for automating SQL injection attacks. Blinder is designed to be used by security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of identifying and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities. It is not intended to be used for malicious purposes.