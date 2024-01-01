ffufai Logo

ffufai is an AI-powered wrapper for the web fuzzer ffuf that automatically suggests file extensions for fuzzing based on the target URL and its headers. The tool integrates with ffuf and uses either OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude AI models to generate relevant file extensions for more effective fuzzing. Key features include: 1. Seamless integration with ffuf 2. Automatic suggestion of relevant file extensions 3. Support for both OpenAI and Anthropic AI models 4. Pass-through of all ffuf parameters ffufai requires Python 3.6+ and ffuf to be installed. It accepts all ffuf parameters and introduces additional options such as specifying the ffuf path and setting the maximum number of extensions to suggest. The tool aims to enhance the efficiency of web fuzzing by leveraging AI to identify potentially relevant file extensions based on the target environment.

