Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
BeEF is a penetration testing tool that focuses on the web browser, allowing the professional penetration tester to assess the actual security posture of a target environment by using client-side attack vectors. It hooks one or more web browsers and uses them as beachheads for launching directed command modules and further attacks against the system from within the browser context.
A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps
LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.
A modular, menu-driven tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing.