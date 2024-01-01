Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF) Logo

Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

BeEF is a penetration testing tool that focuses on the web browser, allowing the professional penetration tester to assess the actual security posture of a target environment by using client-side attack vectors. It hooks one or more web browsers and uses them as beachheads for launching directed command modules and further attacks against the system from within the browser context.

Offensive Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingattack-platform

