A bash script that automates the scanning of a target network for HTTP resources through XXE. This script is designed to be used in a penetration testing or vulnerability assessment scenario. It uses the `curl` command to send HTTP requests to a target network and extracts information about the resources found. The script also includes some basic filtering and sorting options to make it easier to analyze the results. This script is intended for use by experienced penetration testers and vulnerability assessors. Please note that this script is for educational purposes only and should not be used to scan networks without permission.