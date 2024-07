dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DotDotPwn - The Directory Traversal Fuzzer A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Features: * Fuzzes directory traversal paths to find vulnerabilities * Supports multiple protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, etc.) * Can be used to find and exploit directory traversal vulnerabilities