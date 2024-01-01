smtp

IMAP-Honey

IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.

SMTPLLMPot

A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.

Heralding

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

SMTP Honeypot

SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.

Mailoney

SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.

Covert Red Team Attack Infrastructure

Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.

