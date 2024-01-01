8 tools and resources
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.
A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.
F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.
Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices