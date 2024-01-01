best-practices

8 tools and resources

NEW

PHP: The Right Way

Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.

phpbest-practicesdependency-managementsecuritytestingdeployment
Harden the World Logo

Harden the World

Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.

security-hardeningbest-practicessecurity-guidelinesconfiguration-managementsecurity-configuration
AWS Security Workshops Logo

AWS Security Workshops

A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques

awssecuritybest-practices
Dark Reading Logo

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.

cybersecuritycommunitynewsanalysiscyber-threatsbest-practices
YouTube Logo

YouTube

A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.

cybersecurityinfoseclearningeducationbest-practices
F-Secure Blog Logo

F-Secure Blog

F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.

cybersecurityblogsecurity-threatsresearchbest-practices
Docker's Actuary Logo

Docker's Actuary

Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.

dockersecuritycompliancebest-practicescontainer-securitydevsecops
OWASP API Security Top 10 Logo

OWASP API Security Top 10

A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices

securitynewslettervulnerabilitybreachcompliancebest-practices