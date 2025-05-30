PlexTrac Logo

PlexTrac is a platform designed for penetration test reporting and threat exposure management that helps cybersecurity teams streamline their security operations workflows. The platform centralizes security data from various tools and assessments, allowing teams to manage findings, track remediation efforts, and generate comprehensive reports. Key features include: - AI-powered reporting capabilities that reduce manual documentation time - Scheduler functionality for managing team resources and assessment planning - Content library with pre-built finding templates and vulnerability information - Analytics dashboard for tracking security metrics and progress - Runbooks for standardizing security assessment procedures - Asset management for organizing and tracking security posture across systems - Customizable templates for consistent reporting - Client portal for sharing results with stakeholders - Prioritization engine to help teams focus on the most critical vulnerabilities PlexTrac supports both enterprise security teams and service providers by enabling collaboration, standardizing security assessment processes, and providing actionable insights for remediation efforts. The platform can be integrated with various security tools to aggregate vulnerability data in a central location.

Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model Logo
Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model

A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response

Free
Security Operations
Cymph Logo
Cymph

A cybersecurity and privacy playbook management platform that enables teams to create, store, share, and implement standardized security procedures through a no-code interface.

Commercial
Security Operations
Shuffler Logo
Shuffler

Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Free
Security Operations
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository Logo
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository

Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.

Free
Security Operations
Radiant Security Logo
Radiant Security

An AI-powered SOC automation platform that performs autonomous alert triage, investigation, and incident response while augmenting human analyst capabilities.

Commercial
Security Operations
Cyver Core Logo
Cyver Core

A pentest management platform that automates reporting workflows, provides client collaboration tools, and streamlines the entire penetration testing lifecycle from scoping to remediation.

Commercial
Security Operations
Beagle Logo
Beagle

Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.

Free
Security Operations
SIFT Logo
SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Free
Security Operations

