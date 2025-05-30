PlexTrac 0 Commercial

PlexTrac is a platform designed for penetration test reporting and threat exposure management that helps cybersecurity teams streamline their security operations workflows. The platform centralizes security data from various tools and assessments, allowing teams to manage findings, track remediation efforts, and generate comprehensive reports. Key features include: - AI-powered reporting capabilities that reduce manual documentation time - Scheduler functionality for managing team resources and assessment planning - Content library with pre-built finding templates and vulnerability information - Analytics dashboard for tracking security metrics and progress - Runbooks for standardizing security assessment procedures - Asset management for organizing and tracking security posture across systems - Customizable templates for consistent reporting - Client portal for sharing results with stakeholders - Prioritization engine to help teams focus on the most critical vulnerabilities PlexTrac supports both enterprise security teams and service providers by enabling collaboration, standardizing security assessment processes, and providing actionable insights for remediation efforts. The platform can be integrated with various security tools to aggregate vulnerability data in a central location.