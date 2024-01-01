Network Flight Simulator (flightsim) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Network Flight Simulator (flightsim) is a lightweight utility used to generate malicious network traffic for security teams to evaluate security controls and network visibility. The tool simulates DNS tunneling, DGA traffic, requests to known active C2 destinations, and other suspicious traffic patterns. To install, download the latest flightsim binary for your OS from the GitHub Releases page or build it using Golang in any environment. Upon installation, run flightsim to generate malicious network traffic and evaluate security controls.