XSStrike

A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
xssxss-scannerfuzzingpayload-generation
ysoserial.net

A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisdeserializationpayload-generation
Mystikal

A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Offensive Security
macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team
Havoc

A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.

Offensive Security
post-exploitationcommand-and-controlframeworkcross-platformpayload-generationc2-profiles
Ebowla

Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.

Offensive Security
payload-generationpythongopowershell
Xss-Sql-Fuzz

A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz

Malware Analysis
burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation
CrossC2

CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.

Offensive Security
c2cross-platformpayload-generationpayloadsred-team