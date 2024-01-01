7 tools and resources
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters
A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.