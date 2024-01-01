Metasploit Cheat Sheet

Free online class for web security and hacking
Metasploit is a popular tool used by pentest experts. It provides information on vulnerabilities, helping in the development of penetration tests and IDS signatures. This cheat sheet provides a comprehensive guide on how to use Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules such as port scanners and DNS enumeration. It also covers the use of msfvenom to generate Metasploit payloads and encode them for anti-virus bypass. The guide also covers Meterpreter commands, including base commands, file system commands, process commands, network commands, and miscellaneous commands. Additionally, it covers managing sessions, including multiple exploitation, listing and interacting with backgrounded sessions, and routing through sessions. This cheat sheet is a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn Metasploit and improve their penetration testing skills.
Free online class for web security and hacking
Practical security handbook for .NET developers.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.
Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.