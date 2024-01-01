A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Automatic SSTI detection tool with interactive interface
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.
Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.