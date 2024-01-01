FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.
Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks httprebind is a tool that automates the process of finding and exploiting DNS rebinding vulnerabilities in web applications. It uses a combination of DNS rebinding and SSRF attacks to bypass security restrictions and access internal systems. httprebind is designed to be easy to use and requires minimal configuration. It is a powerful tool for penetration testers and security researchers.
FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.
A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.
A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.
A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.
Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.