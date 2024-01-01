SecGame #1: Sauron

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.
A tool that scans for accessibility tools backdoors via RDP
A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.