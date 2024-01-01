SecGame #1: Sauron

ALTERNATIVES

Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. Offensive Security Free appsecpenetration-testingwindowsmalwaresecurity-research

Sticky-Keys-Slayer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that scans for accessibility tools backdoors via RDP Offensive Security Free rdpremote-desktop

AndroFuzz 0 ( 0 ) A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once Offensive Security Free security-testingfile-formatfuzzing

o365recon 0 ( 0 ) A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential. Offensive Security Free office-365penetration-testingreconnaissancesecurity-assessment