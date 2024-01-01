An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
o365recon is a reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential. It provides a comprehensive overview of the target organization's O365 and AzureAD infrastructure, including users, groups, and permissions. The tool is designed to help security professionals and penetration testers identify potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in O365 and AzureAD environments. o365recon is easy to use and provides a detailed report of the retrieved information, making it a valuable asset for any security assessment or penetration testing engagement.
A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation
Insights on Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2016 competition, focusing on preparation, operations plan, and automation.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.