o365recon 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

o365recon is a reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential. It provides a comprehensive overview of the target organization's O365 and AzureAD infrastructure, including users, groups, and permissions. The tool is designed to help security professionals and penetration testers identify potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in O365 and AzureAD environments. o365recon is easy to use and provides a detailed report of the retrieved information, making it a valuable asset for any security assessment or penetration testing engagement.