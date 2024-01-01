Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks. This site is designed to help users test their web applications for vulnerabilities and to demonstrate the capabilities of the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner. The site is deliberately vulnerable to SQL injections, directory traversal, and other web-based attacks, and all posts are real-life examples of how attackers try to break into insecure web applications. Please be careful and do not follow links posted by malicious parties.