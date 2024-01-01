A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.
Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains. This tool allows you to test for CRLF injection vulnerabilities on a list of domains. Usage: python crlf_injection_scanner.py [options] [domains] Options: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -v, --version Show the version number and exit. -d, --domains Specify the list of domains to scan. -o, --output Specify the output file. -c, --config Specify the configuration file. Example: python crlf_injection_scanner.py -d example.com -o output.txt
A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.
A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.
A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.
VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.
A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.