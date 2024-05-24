Loading...
MCP server enabling AI agents to autonomously run 150+ security tools
BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
AI agent that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
SecLists is a comprehensive repository of security testing lists including usernames, passwords, URLs, fuzzing payloads, and web shells used during penetration testing and security assessments.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
An intentionally vulnerable web application containing multiple web service security flaws designed for educational purposes and security testing practice.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
A Python tool that mines URLs from web archives to assist security researchers in discovering potential attack surfaces for bug hunting and vulnerability assessment.
x8 is a hidden parameters discovery suite that automatically identifies undocumented parameters in web applications and APIs for security testing purposes.
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
A Python library for working with network protocols
A proof-of-concept Node.js tool that demonstrates automated MFA bypass techniques for Microsoft Outlook accounts using browser automation.
An open-source framework that enables building and deploying AI-powered security automation tools for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations using over 300 AI models.
GraphSpy is a browser-based post-exploitation tool for Azure Active Directory and Office 365 environments that enables token management, reconnaissance, and interaction with Microsoft 365 services.
An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
An open-source security tool that simulates network breaches by self-propagating across data centers to test organizational resilience against lateral movement attacks.
A planning framework document that guides red team exercise preparation with focus on blue team development and constructive learning outcomes.
MITRE Caldera™ is an automated adversary emulation platform built on the MITRE ATT&CK framework that supports red team operations and incident response activities through a modular C2 server and plugin architecture.
A Python-based network hacking toolkit that implements various attack and reconnaissance techniques for educational purposes and network security learning.
A covert channel technique that uses WebDAV protocol features to deliver malicious payloads and establish C2 communication while bypassing security controls.
LinksDumper extracts links and endpoints from HTTP responses to support web application security testing and reconnaissance activities.
Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain
Subscription-based continuous red team testing across digital, physical & social
Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations
Red teaming service that emulates real-world adversaries to test defenses
Ransomware attack simulation service to test security defenses and response
Red team service simulating nation-state threats to test defenses.
Red teaming service simulating real-world adversary attacks on organizations.
Offensive security services with penetration testing and vulnerability assessments
Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training
Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation
DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs
5-day training bootcamp on advanced persistence and data exfiltration techniques
5-day training course on advanced penetration testing techniques
5-day instructor-led training on exploit development techniques
5-day hands-on mobile app security training for Android and iOS platforms
3-day Metasploit training course focused on Ruby scripting & custom modules
Red team attack simulation service for testing security controls and IR plans
Whole-system emulation environment for software dev, debugging, testing & security
Simulated adversarial attack service to test organizational defenses
Automated hardware reversing platform using robotics for embedded device analysis
Red team exercises simulating real-world attacks to identify vulnerabilities
Managed Red Team service simulating real attacks to test security defenses
Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing
FourCore ATTACK is an adversary emulation platform to manage cyber risk with evidence
Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations.
Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.
Bundled offensive security suites combining pen testing, red teaming, and VM.
Offensive security services: Red Team, Purple Team, Social Eng & Threat Hunting.
AI agent platform for automating offensive security operations and evals.
Govt-focused cyber intelligence & surveillance software provider.
Upcoming offensive/defensive cyber intel product targeting national security agencies.
Collaborative Red & Blue Team service mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework.
Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance.
Red team service simulating real adversaries across IT/OT to test detection & response.
R&D firm providing cyber defense & operational tech for DoD and DHS.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
PyBOF is a Python library that enables in-memory loading and execution of Beacon Object Files (BOFs) with support for argument passing and function targeting.
Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.