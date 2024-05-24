Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage Description

DNS Triage is a reconnaissance tool designed to perform DNS analysis and enumeration. The tool checks DNS records, examines selected subdomains that are chosen for their high value and frequency, and identifies third-party services associated with a target domain. The tool is available as an open-source project on GitHub and is part of Black Hills Information Security's collection of free cybersecurity tools. DNS Triage focuses on providing DNS-related intelligence gathering capabilities for security assessments and reconnaissance activities. The tool automates the process of DNS record examination and subdomain discovery, allowing security professionals to quickly assess the DNS infrastructure of target domains. By checking for high-value subdomains and third-party service integrations, DNS Triage helps identify potential attack surfaces and misconfigurations in DNS configurations. DNS Triage is designed for use in penetration testing, security assessments, and reconnaissance phases of security engagements where understanding the DNS landscape of a target organization is necessary.