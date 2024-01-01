A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
Stratus Red Team is an 'Atomic Red Team™' for the cloud, allowing users to emulate offensive attack techniques in a granular and self-contained manner. It provides a self-contained Go binary, with attack techniques mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, and offers various installation methods including Homebrew, Docker images, and pre-built binaries.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.