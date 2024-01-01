Stratus Red Team 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Stratus Red Team is an 'Atomic Red Team™' for the cloud, allowing users to emulate offensive attack techniques in a granular and self-contained manner. It provides a self-contained Go binary, with attack techniques mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, and offers various installation methods including Homebrew, Docker images, and pre-built binaries.