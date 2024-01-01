SprayingToolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SprayingToolkit is a collection of Python scripts/utilities that facilitate password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, making the process quicker, less painful, and more efficient. The toolkit consists of four tools: 1. Atomizer: A fast password sprayer for Lync/Skype For Business and OWA, built on Asyncio and Python 3.7. 2. Vaporizer: A port of @OrOneEqualsOne's GatherContacts Burp extension to mitmproxy, which scrapes Google and Bing for LinkedIn profiles, generates emails, and performs password sprays in real-time. 3. Aerosol: A tool that scrapes all text from a target website and sends it to AWS Comprehend for analysis to generate custom wordlists for password spraying. 4. Spindrift: A tool that converts names to active directory usernames. These tools can be used for various password spraying attacks and reconnaissance activities.