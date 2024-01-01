WindowsExploits Logo

WindowsExploits

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

WindowsExploits is a collection of mostly precompiled Windows exploits, primarily sourced from https://github.com/AusJock/Privilege-Escalation. These exploits are commonly used for privilege escalation on Windows systems.

Offensive Security
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationexploit

ALTERNATIVES