WindowsExploits

ALTERNATIVES

o365-attack-toolkit 0 ( 0 ) A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services. Offensive Security Free enumerationreconnaissancepassword-crackingpassword-spraying

Seatbelt 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#. Offensive Security Free security-auditoffensive-securitycsharp