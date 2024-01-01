A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
WindowsExploits is a collection of mostly precompiled Windows exploits, primarily sourced from https://github.com/AusJock/Privilege-Escalation. These exploits are commonly used for privilege escalation on Windows systems.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.
SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.