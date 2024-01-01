Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.
SchemDBG is a backend agnostic debugger frontend that focuses on debugging binaries without access to the source code. It features a plain GDB server backend and a PIN based backend running on both 32 and 64 bit binaries in a Ubuntu host. The debugger uses a controller written in ruby and a web frontend written in coffee-script. The tool is not meant for debugging your own code but for disassembling binaries, encountering self-modifying code, anti-debugging techniques, handwritten assembly, etc.
Repository of YARA rules for Trellix ATR blogposts and investigations
A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.
A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform.
Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.