SchemDBG is a backend agnostic debugger frontend that focuses on debugging binaries without access to the source code. It features a plain GDB server backend and a PIN based backend running on both 32 and 64 bit binaries in a Ubuntu host. The debugger uses a controller written in ruby and a web frontend written in coffee-script. The tool is not meant for debugging your own code but for disassembling binaries, encountering self-modifying code, anti-debugging techniques, handwritten assembly, etc.