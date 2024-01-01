Executing Commands and Bypassing AppLocker with PowerShell Diagnostic Scripts

A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
While investigating this directory structure, I came across an interesting directory structure that contained diagnostic scripts located at the following ‘parent’ path: %systemroot%diagnosticssystem\. In particular, two subdirectories (AERO) and (Audio) contained two very interesting, signed PowerShell Scripts: CL_Invocation.ps1 CL_LoadAssembly.ps1 CL_Invocation.ps1 provides a function (SyncInvoke) to execute binaries through System.Diagnostics.Process. and CL_LoadAssembly.ps1 provides two functions (LoadAssemblyFromNS and LoadAssemblyFromPath) for loading .NET/C# assemblies (DLLs/EXEs).
A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
A guide to bypassing RFID card reader security mechanisms using specialized hardware