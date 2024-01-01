A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization. This tool is designed to help developers and security researchers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in Java applications. ysoserial is a command-line tool that generates payloads for various Java deserialization vulnerabilities, including those in Apache Commons Collections, Apache Commons BeanUtils, and others. ysoserial is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Java deserialization vulnerabilities, and can be used by developers, security researchers, and penetration testers to improve the security of their applications. ysoserial is available for download on GitHub.
RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
Collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from r2con-2017 conference.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.