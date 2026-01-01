Theos Red Teaming Logo

Theos Red Teaming

Red teaming service simulating real-world adversary attacks on organizations.

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Theos Red Teaming Description

Theos Red Teaming is a professional service that conducts goal-based adversary emulation engagements to test organizational cyber resilience. The service simulates skilled, persistent attacker tactics over extended periods of 4-12 weeks, distinguishing itself from traditional penetration testing through comprehensive evaluation of detection and response capabilities. The service offers multiple engagement scenarios including APT/Blackbox, Assume Breach, and Third Party Compromise approaches. Objectives can be customized to focus on data theft, data integrity compromise, persistent access, or operational disruption. The red team exercises evaluate the effectiveness of technology, personnel, and processes in detecting and responding to targeted attacks. Engagements follow a structured process beginning with kick-off and rules of engagement review, followed by exercise execution, draft findings submission with Q&A, and final report delivery including executive summary. The service includes credential harvesting capabilities and EDR bypass techniques. Red teaming assessments help organizations align security objectives with risk registers, achieve regulatory compliance requirements, and enhance overall cybersecurity posture through identification of vulnerabilities in detection and response mechanisms.

Theos Red Teaming FAQ

Common questions about Theos Red Teaming including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Theos Red Teaming is Red teaming service simulating real-world adversary attacks on organizations. developed by Theos Cyber Solutions. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with APT, Incident Response, Offensive Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →