Theos Red Teaming Description
Theos Red Teaming is a professional service that conducts goal-based adversary emulation engagements to test organizational cyber resilience. The service simulates skilled, persistent attacker tactics over extended periods of 4-12 weeks, distinguishing itself from traditional penetration testing through comprehensive evaluation of detection and response capabilities. The service offers multiple engagement scenarios including APT/Blackbox, Assume Breach, and Third Party Compromise approaches. Objectives can be customized to focus on data theft, data integrity compromise, persistent access, or operational disruption. The red team exercises evaluate the effectiveness of technology, personnel, and processes in detecting and responding to targeted attacks. Engagements follow a structured process beginning with kick-off and rules of engagement review, followed by exercise execution, draft findings submission with Q&A, and final report delivery including executive summary. The service includes credential harvesting capabilities and EDR bypass techniques. Red teaming assessments help organizations align security objectives with risk registers, achieve regulatory compliance requirements, and enhance overall cybersecurity posture through identification of vulnerabilities in detection and response mechanisms.
Theos Red Teaming FAQ
