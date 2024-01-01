HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) Logo

HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)

The HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) is a Windows Kernel driver intentionally designed with various vulnerabilities, from simple stack buffer overflows to complex issues like use-after-free and race conditions, to help security researchers and enthusiasts enhance their skills in kernel-level exploitation.

Application Security
Free
binary-securitywindowsexploitation

