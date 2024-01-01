IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
The HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) is a Windows Kernel driver intentionally designed with various vulnerabilities, from simple stack buffer overflows to complex issues like use-after-free and race conditions, to help security researchers and enthusiasts enhance their skills in kernel-level exploitation.
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.
ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.