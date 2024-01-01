mach_inject 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

mach_inject enables you to "inject" code into an arbitrary process on Mac OS X. "Injection" means both 1) copying over the necessary code into the target's address space and 2) remotely creating a new thread to execute the code. Code injection is tricky business. You should be familiar with assembly and runtime calling conventions (ABIs) before using mach_inject. mach_inject is certainly not bug free and patches are extremely welcome, but the onus is on you when things don't work. Please don't file a bug report stating mach_inject is crashing for you when you try to use it -- you have to be hard-core enough to debug the problem yourself. Contributing: Please base your work off the unstable branch. Then submit your Pull Request. Version History: - mach_inject 1.3: Nov 08 2016 [NEW] Add demo project (Erwan Barrier) [CHANGE] Switch from __pthread_set_self to _pthread_set_self on 10.12. (wzqcongcong, rentzsch) [FIX] Adjust stack alignment for 10.9 to avoid crash. issue 5 (Giovanni Donelli) [FIX] Comment out fprintf for 10.10 and genericize CODE_SIGN_IDENTITY. issue 13 (Rainburst) [FIX] Add error check. (Nat!) - mach_inject 1.2: Aug 10 2012 [NEW] i386 and