Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
Escalate your SSRF vulnerabilities on Modern Cloud Environments. `surf` allows you to filter a list of hosts, returning a list of viable SSRF candidates. `surf` is a tool that helps you to find and exploit SSRF vulnerabilities in modern cloud environments. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for filtering a list of hosts and returning a list of viable SSRF candidates. `surf` is a powerful tool that can help you to find and exploit SSRF vulnerabilities in modern cloud environments.
Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.
Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery
CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.