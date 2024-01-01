surf Logo

surf

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Escalate your SSRF vulnerabilities on Modern Cloud Environments. `surf` allows you to filter a list of hosts, returning a list of viable SSRF candidates. `surf` is a tool that helps you to find and exploit SSRF vulnerabilities in modern cloud environments. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for filtering a list of hosts and returning a list of viable SSRF candidates. `surf` is a powerful tool that can help you to find and exploit SSRF vulnerabilities in modern cloud environments.

Network Security
Free
ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

ALTERNATIVES